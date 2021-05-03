Eastern States Exposition opens virtual farmers market for Mother’s Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Farmers Market at Eastern States Exposition will host a virtual shopping experience designed to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The Big E’s Farmers Market is presenting unique items including wine accessories, handmade Big E bracelets, cosmetic bags, party games for adults amongst other things.

The Farmers Market will also sell hand-painted wine glasses, wine bottles, and cork holders, as well as cheese boards, fondue sets, and ceramic brie bakers. Items can be picked up curbside at the Farmers Market from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Friday, or can be shipped if ordered before May 5.

To place and order visit: https://farmersmarket.thebige.com/p/farmers-market.

