Eastern States Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show has something for all ages

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the beginning of the Eastern States Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show in West Springfield.

It’s the largest show of its kind on the east coast.

Vendors and crafters from around the world sell everything from 50-cent stones to $50-thousand dollar museum-quality mineral specimens.

People can purchase fossils, gemstones, and crystals from the vendors.

The Assistant Manager of the fossil show, Regina Aumente, told 22News the show is great for newcomers or older people with an interest in fossils, gems, or crystals.

“This show is really good for people whatever the age or interest,” said Aumente. “You’ll find great things for your collection, start a new hobby, learn to make your own jewelry. It’s just a really neat experience.”

The event continues Sunday at the Better living center on the Big E fairgrounds.