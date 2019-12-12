Eastfield Mall believes new business could lead to redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Property owners of The Eastfield Mall in Springfield believe a new business could lead to an overall new look for the property.

Currently, there’s a proposal in place for a marijuana farm known as “Cannaworld” to take the place of the former Macy’s at the Mall.

On Monday, the Springfield City Council approved a change to the existing zoning ordinance, to allow marijuana cultivation on business-owned land. If approved this marijuana farm and dispensary could bring up to 200 jobs to the area.

“Ideally I would like to see something else go there but if it’s bringing something to the economy and bringing more jobs that would be great.” – Southwick resident Mike Kennedy

Current plans would convert the Eastfield Mall into the “Eastfield Commons” which is a mixed residential and commercial complex.

The marijuana business would help provide the revenue needed to proceed with the site’s redevelopment.

“Over the past years and going into the future, brick and mortar retail are starting to become a done deal. That’s why we’re looking at this project and this fits perfectly into it.” – Eastfield Mall Property Manager David Thompson

The Eastfield Mall still needs the city and state’s approval for their proposed marijuana farm and retail store. They’ll need to reach a host-community agreement with the city and be granted a special permit from the City Council.