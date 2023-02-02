SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.

In a statement to 22News, the mayor said in part,

“Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I have met with the future developer.

It is an exciting project that will bring significant retail activities and amenities to the Boston Road corridor. We look forward to announcing more details in the near future.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The owners of the Eastfield Mall sold about 16 acres of undeveloped property at the intersection of Kent and Fernbank roads to a Wilbraham developer for $1 million last year. Housing is expected in that area.