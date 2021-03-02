Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Tuesday due to strong winds.

According to American Medical Response (AMR), the daily “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be closed.

Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 10 a.m. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties through 10 a.m. for wind chills in the teens below zero.

Testing will resume Wednesday morning at the Eastfield Mall. No appointments are necessary but residents are encouraged to register in advance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today