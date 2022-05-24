SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will continue until August 31, 2022.

AMR’s COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30, 2022. The testing site will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, and close at 11 a.m. The site will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, at 8 a.m.

Testing is accessible on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, MA, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office, Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris along with the American Medical Response (AMR) made the announcement Tuesday.

More than 500 people are tested daily at this site.