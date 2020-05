SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be offering their space to the Department of Developmental Services to test their staff and clients for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to Jess Burroughs, Marketing Manager at the Eastfield Mall, she believes the testing will go until 6 p.m. and is not open to the public.

“We are happy to help the Department of Developmental Services and anyone else who may need outdoor space to do their testing,” Burroughs said.