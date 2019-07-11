Eastfield Mall excluded from list of approved Springfield marijuana business locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is negotiating host community agreements with four marijuana businesses.

The Eastfield Mall, however, needs the planning board to approve a zoning change in order for them to cultivate marijuana there.

The first four pot shops chosen include INSA at the former Luxe Burger Bar on West Columbus Ave, Holistic Industries on Boston Road, 6 Bricks LLC on Albany St, and 311 Page Boulevard LLC.

Eventually, Springfield could allow for 11 more pot shops.

Springfield resident George Cooley told 22News, “I don’t know if we need 15 of them, but we need a few of them. I would definitely partake myself, if I could get there.”

The Eastfield Mall wants to turn the former Macy’s storefront into both a recreational pot shop and marijuana farm. The mall would need the required zoning change in order for them to use the space for marijuana cultivation.

The Springfield Planning Board said changing the mall’s zoning classification to “Industrial A” would allow for other uses, like junk yards and truck stops.

Eastfield Mall Property Manager David Thompson told 22News that’s not what they’re trying to do. He said, “Maybe we haven’t got the message across clearly enough to the planning board on our intentions with the property. Any other ideas related to industrial use wouldn’t be advantageous at all for this center.”

Thompson told 22News they are planning to convert the mall into a mixed-use development center, which would include additional retail stores and housing. He said they hope to change the planning board’s mind at a public hearing next Wednesday.