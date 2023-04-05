SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Mayor’s Office has confirmed Wednesday that the Eastfield Mall will close this summer and they’re working to help the local businesses who are still tenants of the mall.

Mayor Sarno said the mall is expected to close in July and the developer, Onyx Partners, is working with the city to help secure new locations for the retailers. They’ll be providing up to a half-million dollars in assistance that will allow the small businesses to remain open without paying rent or utilities until the mall closes.

“I am pleased that working together with Onyx we’ve been able to come to this agreement,” said Mayor Sarno. “Also, I would like to thank the EDC for their continued efforts to assist the small local business tenants with relocation during this time of transition and the rebirth of ‘Springfield Crossing’. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

The mall will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub. The development will include a nationally recognized anchor and other well-known national brand tenants who will be announced at a later date as the development project advances.

“The development of Springfield Crossing is going to bring a vibrancy to the area with new opportunities for the community with retail and commercial growth,” said Anton Melchionda, founder of Onyx Partners Ltd and Amherst native. “This property will be a showcase for our City and central hub for the area.”

“We can’t stress enough that the mall is open and operating with over 40 local and national tenants, and we ask the community to come out and support them,” said Melchionda.