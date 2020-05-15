Eastfield Mall holding contest for local graduating students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One area graduating high school or college student will walk away with $200 in certificates, compliments of the Eastfield Mall.

They call it the “Congrats to Your Grad” contest and it is all part of the effort to lift the spirits of graduating students who did not get to experience their senior years as they hoped.

As part of the contest, one student will win a $100 shopping spree at the store of their choice, as well as a $100 gift card to the Ninety Nine Restaurant.

Eastfield Mall Marketing Manager, Jess Kloss, told 22News, “Teenagers are such an integral part of mall life. They’re roaming our halls on Friday and Saturday nights, they work here, they eat at our food courts, so we just wanted to offer a little bit of support to those kids at this time.”

To enter the contest, the Eastfield Mall asks for a picture of the student, their name, and the school they graduated from.

The deadline to enter is May 31, and a winner will be selected on June 1.