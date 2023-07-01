SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only a few weeks left for the Eastfield Mall before it officially closes.

The mall, which has been open since the late 60s, will close on Saturday, July 15th. Some stores in the mall have already closed such as Old Navy.

The mall will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub. The development will include a nationally recognized anchor and other well-known national brand tenants who will be announced at a later date as the development project advances.

Donovan’s Irish Pub announced on Thursday they will be relocating to Holyoke once the mall closes. Their next location will be 80 Javis Road in Holyoke at the current Slainte restaurant. They plan to open at their new location in September.