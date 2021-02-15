Eastfield Mall, Rebecca M. Johnson COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.

American Medical Response (AMR) announced on Monday that they will not open the Eastfield Mall and the Rebecca M. Johnson school testing sites on Tuesday.

The Eastfield Mall testing site will reopening on Wednesday and the Rebecca M. Johnson school testing site will reopen on Tuesday, February 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For additional COVID-19 test locations near you visit Mass.gov.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, please contact your healthcare provider and a test site near you to schedule a test.

