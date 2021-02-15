Eastfield Mall, Rebecca M. Johnson COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.
American Medical Response (AMR) announced on Monday that they will not open the Eastfield Mall and the Rebecca M. Johnson school testing sites on Tuesday.
The Eastfield Mall testing site will reopening on Wednesday and the Rebecca M. Johnson school testing site will reopen on Tuesday, February 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For additional COVID-19 test locations near you visit Mass.gov.
- MedExpress Urgent Care Springfield Cooley St
- AFC Urgent Care Springfield
- MedExpress Urgent Care Springfield Boston Rd
- CVS – Boston Road Springfield Covid-19 Testing Site
- CVS – Parker Street Springfield Covid-19 Testing Site
- Baystate Springfield Carew St. Testing Center
- Baystate Brightwood Health Center
If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, please contact your healthcare provider and a test site near you to schedule a test.