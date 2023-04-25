SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council has approved a special permit for the redevelopment of the Eastfield Mall, which is set to close for good this summer.

On Monday night, the Council approved a special permit for Onyx Springfield Crossing to redevelop the property at 1655 Boston Road. Onyx, which is based in Needham, plans to build a more contemporary retail and commercial development at the mall site.

In a statement sent to 22News, City Council President Jesse Lederman said they will continue to monitor the project as it moves through the permitting and construction process. He added that it is important that the city assist the mall’s existing tenants.

“Redevelopment of the Eastfield Mall into a more modern retail setting is essential to the long term economic vitality of the Boston Road corridor and the City of Springfield. It is also essential that the City of Springfield support existing small businesses at that location that wish to continue to do business in Springfield by providing financial and technical relocation assistance – the Council’s debate and vote tonight made both clear, and the Council will closely monitor the project as it continues to move through the permitting and construction process,” Lederman wrote.

The Eastfield Mall opened in the 1960s, and was the first indoor shopping center in western Massachusetts.