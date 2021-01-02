COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall reopens after New Year celebrations

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Medical Response COVID-19 testing site has reopened Saturday morning at the Eastfield Mall after celebrations into the New Year.

This testing site had been closed during the holidays and it is expected to have an increase in testing on Saturday and in the weeks to come following the holidays.

The AMR Stop the Spread drive-through testing site is open and residents are asked to pre-register to help facilitate faster testing and the flow traffic at the mall.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.

Results are supposed to be returned in under 72 hours. Negative results will get emailed and positive results will receive a phone call.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today