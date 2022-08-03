SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AMR’s Springfield’s ‘Stop The Spread’ COVID-19 test site at the Eastfield Mall will be extended until March 31st of next year.

“Stop the Spread” has been a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has continued to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. 22News spoke with Patrick Leonardo of AMR who told us that hundreds of people are being tested daily at the AMR site on Boston Road. He said that this testing comes at perfect time for when people vacation and gather in large groups during the holidays.

“A lot of people are coming together, everybody feels comfortable regarding the environment we are in. They are enjoying themselves. What we’ve seen is that people are getting it in clusters. So if someone had it at a wedding, someone went traveling with the family, then in a week we find that it has gone through the family. Keep in mind that someone around you may have it,” said Leonardo.

Testing is available at the site located in the Eastfield Mall parking lot on a drive-through basis only. That’s between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during weekdays and between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekends.