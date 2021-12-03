Eastfield Mall to host parade welcoming Santa back

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastfield Mall are inviting everyone to join them in welcoming Santa back to the mall with a parade on Saturday.

According to the news release provided to 22News by Eastfield Mall, Rudolph will be leading the parade at 10:30 a.m. and children will be able to see Santa come back to Eastfield Mall. Following the parade, Santa will in the food court until Christmas Eve.

Santa will be able to visit with friends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until December 24 where he will be there from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.