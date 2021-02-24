Eastfield Mall vaccination site mostly used by non-Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the state, the Eastfield Mall vaccination site in Springfield sees more people from outside the city than lawmakers would like.

The Public Health Department released new information that shows nearly 14,000 have been vaccinated at the mall from January 28 to February 16, 2021.

Springfield City Councilors are concerned because only about 5,000 of those people were city residents. Many are coming from Ludlow, Wilbraham, Chicopee, and other surrounding communities.

City Councilor Jesse Lederman says it’s a clear indicator that the state should be prioritizing localized vaccine distribution in Springfield.

“The top zip codes being vaccinated were from the suburbs,” Lederman explained. “So we really believe that it shows why it’s so important for the state to prioritize localize vaccine distribution here in the City of Springfield, which is something we have been calling for several weeks. So we hope this will become a reality very soon.”

Public Health officials are working on bringing a regional site to Springfield to help boost doses for the city and surrounding towns.

Lederman added that the state should also be providing new numbers about how many are getting vaccinated on a regular basis.