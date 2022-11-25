SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus is coming to the Eastfield Mall on Friday with a Welcome Back Parade.

Mrs. Claus and Rudolph will also be there to help Santa get settled for the season of visits, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Eastfield Mall. After the parade, there will be a performance from Colby Academy of Dance in the food court area as well.

“The girls had a great time performing in the past and can’t wait to see what they put together for us this year”, said Jess Burroughs, the Marketing Manager of the Eastfield Mall. They will have a table set up where kids can grab crayons and a free coloring book of the Night Before Christmas.

Santa Claus will be available for a visit after the parade in his own private wonderland across from Eblen’s. Santa will be at the Eastfield Mall every day for photos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with an hour break around 3 p.m. On Christmas Eve., his hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa also loves to visit with fury, scaley, and feathery friends and can meet with them on Mondays between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Claus will offer both photos on his lap and offers separate seating for photos. Pricing for photo packages can be found on their website.

“We are excited to have Santa back. He planned his visit a little earlier this year and we are hoping to have a fun day welcoming him back,” said Burroughs.