EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Board of Health has voted to end a citywide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

The Board of Health met Tuesday and made the decision to end the mandate due to a steady decline in cases in the city. Easthampton also has a high vaccination rate with 90 percent with at least one dose, 80.1 percent fully vaccinated, and 50.5 percent with a booster shot.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health still requires masks to be worn on public and private transportation, healthcare facilities, congregate facilities, emergency shelter programs, and correctional facilities.

Greenfield, Westfield, and Springfield have also recently announced an end to the city mask mandates.