HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton and Holyoke announced they will be adjusting liquor license renewal fees.

Holyoke is waiving them all together and Easthampton is reducing the fee by 25 percent.

For example, the “All Alcohol Licenses fee” of $1,300 will be $328.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said this is a way to help some of the businesses that have been most impacted by the pandemic.