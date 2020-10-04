Easthampton police recover over two dozen yard signs from vehicle caught allegedly stealing

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Easthampton were able to catch a suspect Sunday morning that allegedly had stolen over two dozen yard signs across the city.

The Easthampton Police Department has received calls over the past few weeks of signs being stolen from people’s yards. Specifically, signs that said “We support our law enforcement officers” were being targeted for theft.

According to Easthampton Police Chief Alberti, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning officers received a call from a community member saying their sign was stolen just moments after the call. Officers began searching nearby areas and located the vehicle and the person allegedly stealing the sign. Inside the suspect’s vehicle was over two dozen signs.

If you have had a sign stolen in the past few weeks, you can contact the department to recover it.

No word on if the suspect caught is facing any charges.

The Easthampton Police encourage residents to call in and report if a sign is ever stolen from your yard.