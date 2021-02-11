Eastman Chemical Company delivers more than 1,000 desks to Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastman Chemical Company has donated over 1,000 desks for Springfield Public School students.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick will join with Assistant Superintendent Lydia Martinez, and Elias Brookings Elementary School Adjustment Counselor Gianna Allentuck to thank Eastman Chemical Company for their donation at 10:15 a.m.

The desks were donated to students to help bring more ease and comfort to remote learning.

“Once again our friends at Eastman have stepped up to the plate to help our community. I am deeply appreciative and thankful to Eastman Corp. site manager Shawn Pace and his leadership team for their generosity and compassion as we continue to work together to mitigate and defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. These desks will go a long way in helping our students and families. I also want to thank Gianna Allentuck for her continued and unyielding efforts on behalf of our students. Superintendent Warwick and I are truly thankful to Shawn Pace and his team at Eastman for their continued commitment to our Springfield community,” Mayor sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.

22News is covering this story and will provide an update on 22New starting at 5PM.