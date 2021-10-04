Eastman Corporation to support laid off Smith & Wesson employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the announcement that Smith & Wesson will be moving their headquarters to Tennessee, it was noted that 550 employees of the gun manufacturer would be losing their jobs; at the same time the Eastman Corporation announced that they would be happy to hire the unemployed workers.

According to the Eastman Corporation’s website, the international company “produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day.” The site also mentions that the plant located in Springfield is known for producing windshields for cars and other vehicles.

Through a statement issued by Springfield Mayor Sarno’s office, the corporation announced last week their plans to hire any skilled employees terminated by the gun manufacturer.

Eastman Indian Orchard Plant Manager Shawn Pace stated, “We appreciate the opportunity through Mayor Sarno and his Administration to begin to discuss the possibility of members of Smith & Wesson’s skilled labor force considering positions at Eastman in the future. When those workers and Smith & Wesson are ready, we want them to know that we are here and want to be helpful. . .“Eastman continually reviews its business and workforce strategies to remain competitive and to ensure our long-term success. Like many, we are still learning about Smith & Wesson’s announcement. Eastman stands ready to offer any assistance that Mayor Sarno, his Administration and Smith & Wesson deem appropriate.”

In his statement, Mayor Sarno expressed his gratitude for Eastman’s support during this transitional period for the City of Springfield.

The mayor saying: “I am deeply appreciative of Shawn Pace and his team at Eastman for their continued support and offering to work with my Administration, Smith & Wesson and all of our local, state, private and public partners as we collectively work together to make this transition as simple as possible for all those employees and their families who may be affected. Although this transition will not happen right away and Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith has again reassured the City that they will provide a very generous severance package and job placement services to each and every affected employee to bridge them to new employment if they stay in the area. We will collectively work together to ensure that this process is smooth and just as important, we will continue to work with Smith & Wesson to retain the 1,000 remaining jobs here in Springfield.”