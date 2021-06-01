Eastman Foundation’s relief grants available for small businesses

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council announced that applications for $12,000 from the Eastman Chemical Foundation’s Relief Grants are now available.

“The Eastman Foundation asked the Council to ensure that individuals and families, that are suffering from food and financial insecurity are eligible for assistance,” said Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council.

According to Govan, the Council decided to equally divide the $12,000 grant, with the first $6,000 available to small businesses in Indian Orchard that are suffering from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while the other $6,000 has been set aside for individuals and families that are struggling with financial insecurity.

The relief grant program also purchased $6,000 in gift cards to distribute to individuals and families applying for this fund.

“To ensure that these relief grants get recycled through our local economy, and benefit our small business community, we have excluded any restaurants that belong to a national chain. We want to see the money that is being used to buy these gift cards, get into the hands of our local small businesses,” said Paul Caron, Interim Chairman of the Indian Orchard Business Connections Committee.

Applications to the Eastman Chemical Foundation’s Relief Grant Fund should be submitted to the Indian Orchard Citizens Council by Friday, July 2, and the grant winners will be announced on July 19.

Those interested can download the application from the Indian Orchard Citizens Council’s Facebook page which will be available on Thursday.