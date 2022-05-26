SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The launch of a new brew spot dedicated itself to donating all proceeds to local veterans.

The Easy Company Brewing has launched its new brewery, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The veteran-owned business is committed to donating 100% of its profits to veterans, first responders, and their families.

“Our vision is to eventually grow into an organization that’s able to be a major contributor to a lot of these charities and give back to those who served the county,” said Jeff St. Jean, founder, and veteran of Easy Company Brewing.

The name and its mission are inspired by the men of Easy Company from WW2. The launch event happened at the Student Prince in Springfield and the beers are currently available for sale at Table & Wine.