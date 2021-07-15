Economic impact of working from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more jobs are slowly getting filled, there are still many companies allowing employees to continue working remotely.

Companies are changing their business structure, with so many employees wanting to work from home… but it is having a ripple effect on the economy. Jet Engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney announced they are letting most of its salaried employees work remotely permanently, a decision their president says, helps them “rapidly adjust to the new normal.”

The Greater Chamber of Commerce in Holyoke has noticed businesses around downtown with fewer staff. But they see why companies have been flexible, in order to retain workers.

“If you can have your employers work from home and they are productive and being doing their job, you know rent is a big expense having a storefront is a huge expense,” said Jordan Hart, executive director of Greater Holyoke Chamber of commerce. “That comes along with it.”

Hart met with Health New England, a company in Holyoke that has more than half of its employees working at home. They continue to see health care businesses struggling to find workers, in a world where the demand for healthcare is so high.

The stigma associated with visiting Holyoke’s downtown is also not helping. So, they are really trying to reinvent themselves, to get Holyoke’s economy thriving again.