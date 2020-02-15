Effects on your car in below-freezing temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Below freezing temperatures we are experiencing this Saturday morning can have some effects on your car.

People should be aware of some things when it comes to their cars in temperatures this cold such as checking their car batteries. According to AAA, at zero degrees outside, a car’s battery loses around 60 percent of its strength.

In these temperatures, starting your engine can take up to double as much battery power than in warmer weather. Also, tires can lose air pressure when it’s cold outside so make sure yours are fully inflated. Lastly, in Massachusetts, it is against the law to have your car idling for more than five minutes. We know you might want to start the car and get it a little warm first, but not for too long or you can get fined.

The record low for today is negative 18 degrees, however, we’ve gotten used to a mild winter so far.