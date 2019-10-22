Efficient ways to heat your home this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many different factors that impact the cost of heating your home.

Many of us like to hold off on it to save money, but you should make sure your home is ready for the cold months ahead. You should take steps now to ensure your heating properly for winter. You can save money by turning it down during the day when you’re not home, but there are some newer systems you don’t have to do that.

“If you have an older, less efficient heating and air conditioning system it often makes sense to turn the temperature down to get big savings,” Gary Woodruff, of Hurley & David explained. “If you have a new system that may not be the best way to operate the system for comfort and efficiency.”

Woodruff told 22News now is a good time to check the ventilation filter of your heating unit, and the batteries of your thermostat. He also said natural gas is still the cheapest home heating fuel, followed by oil and propane.

Heat pumps are considered the most environmentally-friendly heating solution, they use 75 percent less electricity than a natural gas heating unit.

Woodruff said Mass Save will perform free energy assessments in your home and are offering big rebates on heat pumps and insulation if you need it.