Efforts to save historic elm tree in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic elm tree in Amherst is getting some added protection from a potentially deadly fungus.

The historic Gayson Elm at 111 Sunset Avenue dates back to the early 20th century. On Thursday, an arborist from Sunderland Northeast Tree care, as well as UMass students, were on hand when the tree was inoculated against Dutch Elm disease.

This fungus has killed off most of the region’s elm trees over the years. The Alpha Tau Gamma fraternity helped fund the project.

Will Humberston, the Chapter President of Alpha Tau Gamma, told 22News, “With the help of the alumni and the active chapter we’re able to fund this and we’ve been funding it for numerous years, with one that is suffering like this, and as old as it is, it’s extremely critical.”

Humberston said the inoculations typically take place every three years.