WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Eid, or the Festival of Breaking the Fast, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Eid marks the end of month-long dawn to sunset fasting during Ramadan. Ramadan is the holiest month for 1.6 billion Muslims around the world.

The Eastern States Exposition hosted an Eid prayer Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. 22News reporter Katrina Kincade attended the event and will have more information on 22News at Noon.