Eight healthcare heroes honored at appreciation event in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a normal year, working in the healthcare industry can be challenging. Add in a pandemic, and heroes emerge.

Healthcare Heroes were recognized in Holyoke Thursday night. An appreciation dinner was held at the Log Cabin. BusinessWest magazine and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, honored eight individuals and groups.

James Goodwin , president and CEO of the Center for Human Development (Lifetime Achievement)

, president and CEO of the Center for Human Development (Lifetime Achievement) Dr. Sarah Haessler , hospital epidemiologist at Baystate Medical Center and vice chair for Clinical Affairs in the Department of Medicine at Baystate Health (Emerging Leader)

, hospital epidemiologist at Baystate Medical Center and vice chair for Clinical Affairs in the Department of Medicine at Baystate Health (Emerging Leader) Beth Cardillo , executive director of Armbrook Village (Community Health)

, executive director of Armbrook Village (Community Health) Richard Johnson , Counseling and Testing Prevention and Education Program director at New North Citizens Council Inc. (Community Health)

, Counseling and Testing Prevention and Education Program director at New North Citizens Council Inc. (Community Health) Dr. Louis J. DeCaro , podiatrist and owner of DeCaro Total Foot Care Center (Provider)

, podiatrist and owner of DeCaro Total Foot Care Center (Provider) Dr. Alicia Ross , medical director of Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care (Administrator)

, medical director of Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care (Administrator) J. Aleah Nesteby , former director of LGBTQ Services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Innovation)

, former director of LGBTQ Services at Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Innovation) Doorway to an Accessible, Safe and Healthy Home (Collaboration)

The event started back in 2017, and over the past five years organizers told 22News the initiative has identified true leaders in our community.

Honoree Richard Johnson told 22News, “There are so many out in the vineyard as it were, doing the work of public health. So for those who weren’t in the room, this is also for them.”