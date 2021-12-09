Eight western Massachusetts women honored as 2021 Women of Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest hosted its 2021 Women of Impact Award celebration Thursday night, celebrating strong women in our community.

It was held at the Sheraton in downtown Springfield. The event is an opportunity to highlight women leaders in western Massachusetts who are making a difference in their communities. However more than that, it’s also an opportunity for women to network and learn from other accomplished leaders.

Eight western Massachusetts women from various fields received the distinguished title from BusinessWest this year.

Recipient and Springfield City Councilor At-Large, Tracye Whitfield, told 22News, “I didn’t know that my life’s work would lead to a Woman of Impact award; I just said I have to do well for my kids, I’m a role model, and I live my life accordingly.”

Fellow recipient and Executive Director of the Public Health Institute of Western Mass., Jessica Collins, said, “I think for young women today, it’s listen to your gut, listen to your heart, and go after what you want. Drive forward and do what you think is right.”

There was a familiar face at the event, 22News anchor Ciara Speller emceed the event.