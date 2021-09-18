Eighth annual Cruse For Critters Car Show held Saturday

Classic cars lined up for the 2019 Cruise for Critters with Westview Farm’s corn maze in the background. Courtesy of Second Chance Animals

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a delay due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the eighth annual Cruse For Critters Car Show will be held Saturday September 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson, Massachusetts.

The popular event will include games, a corn maze, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo, playground, and a restaurant offering 30 handmade flavors of ice cream. People and pets of all ages are welcome.

Second Chance Development Director Lindsay Doray saying “We are looking forward to returning to Westview Farms Creamery. It’s a beautiful venue with homemade ice cream and there’s something for everyone. In addition to the car show, vendor fair, raffles, K9 demo and live music from Steel-N-Eazy, we’re bringing along the most popular of our Halloween Barktacular games.”

The entry fee for the car show is $20 but spectators can enter for free. More information on the car show can be found at the organizations website.

Second Chance Animal Services is a nonprofit animal welfare organization. Founded in 1999, Second Chance began as an animal shelter and grew to operate Community Veterinary Hospitals in North Brookfield, Springfield, and Worcester providing access to the highest-quality veterinary care for all.