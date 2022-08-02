SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Certified EKG Technician (CET) course is being offered at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) for persons who are currently licensed or certified as a healthcare professional.

The class will train students how to perform EKGs or electrocardiographs, prepare patients for stress testing, and proper application of Holter monitors. The certification is nationally recognized, offering additional opportunities for other employment in healthcare.

The 60-hour non-credit training begins on October 17, 2022. Interested students must be certified in at least one, but not limited to the following healthcare positions:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

Patient Care Technician (PCT)

Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT)

Certified Dental Assistant (CDA)

Those interested can enroll on the STCC website.