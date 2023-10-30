HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Mexican street food concept by Macho Taco is holding a grand opening celebration at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday.
El Burrito by Macho Taco, an authentic Mexican street food restaurant based in Agawam, opened at a new 918-square-foot location in Café Square at Holyoke Mall this past summer. They are geared towards selling “South-of-the-Border flavors” for shoppers on the go.
Tuesday, October 31st at Holyoke Mall, El Burrito is offering customers $2 off their taco order. Some of the menu favorites that will be featured include:
- Birria Vampiros
- Carne Asada Fries
- Flaming Hot Elote
- Tres Leches and more
Macho Taco earned the third spot on Yelp’s “Highest-rated Restaurants for Tacos in the Springfield Area” list back in 2022 and in 2023 and was also rated third for “Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield Area,” in 2022 on Trip Advisor.
