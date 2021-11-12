El Paraiso Colombiano celebrates full operation of restaurant with ribbon cutting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce celebrated its friends at El Paraiso Colombiano Friday evening.

The family owned Colombian restaurant has been in business for six months now and just obtained their liquor license. The restaurant celebrated with a ribbon cutting, new signature cocktails and live music.

Mayor-Elect Joshua Garcia told 22News, “We would travel all the way to Hartford, Connecticut to La Fonda, great restaurant by the way, but now we have a place in our own home town where my wife and her family can eat traditional Colombian food.”

The restaurant is now also new to offering catering services and is available on both Doordash and Grubhub.