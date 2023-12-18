WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly couple was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Stafford Holland Road in Wales on Monday.

According to the Wales Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 8:00 a.m. on Monday at 88 Stafford Holland Road.

An elderly couple was able to escape from the fire and have been taken to a local hospital. The condition of the couple is unknown at this time.

Stafford Holland Road is closed as downed trees are blocking the road. There is no word on when the road will reopen.