Elderly man rescued after falling on Bunyan Mountain in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson first responders treated an elderly man after he fell in a remote area on Bunyan Mountain Thursday evening.

Monson Police, Firefighters and EMS were able to locate the man using location technology through the Westcomm Regional Dispatch. Crews located him between Macomber and Bunyan Roads on Bunyan Mountain.

Credit: Monson Police Department

Credit: Monson Police Department

Credit: Monson Police Department

Police say they expect to be in the area for several more hours as they work to remove the injured man from the mountain. Action EMS and the Palmer Police Department assisted in finding and treating the man.