HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police answered to a report of an elderly woman struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Beech and West Franklin Street on Tuesday.

The woman, who was found in the road, was unresponsive at the time officers were able to apply first aid.

Instantly, EMS services were called as the scene was stabilized. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section were also called to the scene.

The injured woman did not recover and was pronounced dead. All further inquires should be made to the Massachusetts State Police.