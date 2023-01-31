CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two rounds of voting during a committee meeting this Tuesday evening to elect a new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools, turned up no winner.

Candidates must secure 8 votes from committee members to claim this seat. 6 committee members voted for candidate Marcus Ware of Windham Public Schools. While 5 voted for the continuation of current Chicopee Public Schools interim superintendent Alvin Morton. The third candidate, Lee Public Schools’ superintendent Michael J. Richard received zero votes from the committee.

The committee will be meeting again on Monday for another vote recount. In hopes of ending the month’s-long search for a superintendent. The search first began with 17 candidates before it was narrowed down to three finalists.

The need for a permanent superintendent comes after the previous superintendent Lynn Clark was indicted in April. After lying to the FBI about not sending threatening messages to a candidate for Chicopee Police Chief.