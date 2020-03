WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District invited elected officials to a budget roundtable meeting at Minnechaug Regional High School.

The discussion focused on the unique fiscal challenges regional school districts face. And how the impact of substandard state reimbursement for education is negatively affecting the education of our students.

Senator Eric Lesser and representatives Brian Ashe and Angelo Puppolo were on hand to take part in the discussion.