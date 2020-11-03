Election Protection Coalition helping at polls in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six local organizations teamed up to form the Springfield Election Protection coalition at the polls Tuesday.

The coalition is made of more than 40 non-partisan volunteers who fanned out to polling places in Black and Latinx neighborhoods. They say these neighborhoods historically had a low voter turnout.

The trained volunteers with “election protector” signs are at polling locations helping voters find parking and navigate the voting process if needed. They are a faction of the state-wide election protection coalition that has more than 2,000 volunteers at polling locations across the state.

“All the polls look like everything is running pretty good. We’ve been doing a check list making sure there’s accessibility, there’s no people really waiting outside. We’re making sure people are able to vote as quickly as possible. People are social distancing,” said Lamont Scott of the Election Protection Coalition and MOCHA.

The Springfield Election Protection Coalition is members include:

MOCHA (Men of Color Health Awareness)

413Vote

Arise for Social Justice

Springfield No One Leaves

Pioneer Valley Project

Common Cause – Massachusetts

MassVOTE

Neighbor to Neighbor Springfield

The election protection coalition has a national hotline 1-866-OUR-VOTE which provides answers to questions on voter registration and election procedures and tracks voting irregularities, deceptive practices, and other concerns that may arise on Election Day.

“Turnout in Springfield’s high minority neighborhoods is often in the single digits, while turnout in predominantly white neighborhoods is often two-to-three times greater. If you need help understanding structural racism, this is where to start,” Scott continued in a press release.

Tuesday morning, the election protection coalition said in the last 24 hours they’d received more than 200 calls from voters through the state hotline.