(WWLP) – Several Hampden County cities and towns will decide on a new mayor, district representative, and ballot questions this election day.
22News is your local election headquarters and we’re Working for You with the election results.
Springfield:
Chicopee:
Holyoke:
Westfield:
Agawam:
West Springfield:
Click here for Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest News:
- Election Results: Hampden County mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
- Tune In! Online Election Day special with expert analysis
- When does snow usually start in western Massachusetts?
- Convenient holiday entertaining with complete Thanksgiving dinners and cheese plates
- Free veteran barbecue with Indian Motorcycle
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.