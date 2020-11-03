ELECTION RESULTS: Massachusetts House – 3rd Hampden District

(WWLP) – Five-term Republican State Rep. Nick Boldyga of Southwick survived a primary challenge from Agawam City Councilor Dino Mercadante in the September primary.

First elected in 2010, he is currently one of only two Republican legislators representing western Massachusetts-based districts (the other being Rep. Todd Smola of Warren, who has no ballot opposition).

Boldyga is being challenged in the November election by Agawam School Committee Member Kerri O’Connor, who faced no opposition for the Democratic party’s nomination in September.

The 3rd Hampden District includes all precincts in Agawam, Granville, and Southwick.