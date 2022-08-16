SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Ward 5 in the city of Springfield voted Tuesday for two City Council candidates that will move forward for a special election in September.

Lavar Click-Bruce and Edward Collins Jr. received the most votes Tuesday night and will move ahead to the next election on Tuesday, September 13. The City Council Ward 5 seat was vacated following the announcement of former Council President Marcus Williams resigning on June 1. Ward 5 has a border marked by State Street, the town of Wilbraham and Watershops Pond.

Here are the total votes in Tuesday night’s election:

Lavar W Click-Bruce – 385 votes

Nicole D Coakley – 143 votes

Edward William Collins Jr. – 316 votes

Lamar Cook – 104 votes

Edward Green – 39 votes

Mike Lee – 201 votes

Ellen Theresa Moorhouse – 225 votes

There was a voter turnout of 1,424 people, or 9.6 percent, out of the 14,826 registered voters.