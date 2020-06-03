Elective surgeries now being performed again at local hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two months ago, there were a lot of concerns whether hospitals had the capacity for a surge of Covid-19 patients. As a result, Governor Baker ordered hospitals to delay elective surgeries, like colonoscopies, and hip and knee replacements.

Hospitals now have been able to provide these non-emergency surgeries, as long as they’re following strict safety guidelines.

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield implemented strict protocols when they resumed elective surgeries. For instance, they have “Covid-free zones” so their non-Covid patients are a safe distance away.

Mercy Medical Center also tests and screens all patients, and conducts regular deep cleanings of the hospital. They told 22News if you need any procedure done, you’ll be safe at their hospital.

The people coming into the hospital for those urgent, but non-elective procedures, that they don’t have Covid. And that they are safe to receive those procedures and the care they receive is one that assures they stay safe. Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Roose explained the surgeon or physician uses a criteria to determine whether a specific procedure should be delayed. He told 22News at their peak, half of their patients were either confirmed or suspected to have Covid-19.

Now, Covid patients make up less than 10 percent of all patients at Mercy Medical Center.