Electric car battery life in extreme cold temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bitter cold weather can take a toll on your vehicle, and now with more and more people driving electric cars, 22News found out if cold temperatures impact battery life.

These bitterly cold temperatures impact all types of vehicles, not just electric. But if you have an electric car, there are some things to keep in mind. For example, just like gas stations , you need to know where the nearest charging station is located. And there are tons of them all over.

There is a network of charging stations all over Massachusetts and the nation. For example, charging stations line the MassPike. Also, many businesses like 22News, have a place to plug-in for their employees.

Cold temperatures impact the battery life of an electric vehicle, but not in the way you may think.

According to Consumer Reports, cold temps can reduce an unplugged EV’s range by about 20 percent, and recharging in the cold can takes longer than in warm weather. A sales and leasing consultant at Gary Rome Hyundai told 22News, your best bet is to keep the car plugged in overnight.

“You can actually preheat the car overnight with the car plugged in. It’s almost like running your car with the gasoline nozzle in.” said Kevin Covington from Gary Rome Hyundai.

“Just like if you were driving with your vehicle, you’d want to know where the gas stations are. There’s a full very extensive network of electric charging stations all up and down the east coast.” said Gary Rome.

Over using your cabin accessories can also cut into your car’s battery range. So we’re talking about your heater, seat warmers, and defroster. Consumer Reports says battery range drops when temperatures dip below 20 degrees. But Covington from Gary Rome Hyundai says most newer electric vehicles have a drive range of 200 to 300 miles.

So again, keeping your car plugged overnight is your best bet, but that means you need a charging station at home.

Otherwise, you’ll have seek out charging stations like this one.