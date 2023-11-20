HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ford Marcotte is celebrating the installation of two on-site electric charging stations at its campus in Holyoke, another step towards going green.

Ford leaders project partners marked the achievement by cutting a symbolic green ribbon Monday afternoon. Among those in attendance… Holyoke Mayor Josh Garcia, regional Ford representatives, Holyoke Gas & Electric and JM Electrical Team.

Marcotte Ford president Mike Marcotte explained to 22News how important it is to be a leader in the electric division state-wide, “This new evolution of EV, we’re excited to be in it. We already have the best gas vehicles, commercial vehicles, now EV that we’ll be able to charge on site. So we have every option for the customer for parts and service and sales, which is great. And we’re proud to be the first ones in Massachusetts, Ford dealer, completed on the model E certified elite programming.”

There are now two level-2 EV charging stations and two level-3 charging stations open to public use 24/7. Over $1 million was invested in the project, which took about two years to complete.