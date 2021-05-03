Electric vehicles becoming popular among consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people are looking to buy electric vehicles, which is being encouraged by the Biden administration.

According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, fuel costs of electric cars are lower than conventional vehicles. Fully charging an all-electric car with a 100-mile range would only cost about the same as operating an air conditioner for six hours.

22News spoke with Brian Houser, the general manager at Balise Hyundai in Springfield. He said there has been a growing interest in customers looking for electric cars.

Houser told 22News, “They should know their average commute, charging station infrastructure isn’t up to where it needs to be to make sure all customers can have an electric car. So someone who does have a longer drive should really think before they buy an electric car.”

The safety risks of installing and using home electric vehicle supply equipment are very low and can be installed in garages or outside the home.

It’s important to consult with an electric vehicle manufacturer before purchasing equipment for electric services for your home.

You should also check with your electrical contractor to get cost estimates before installing or modifying your electrical systems.