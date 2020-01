CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are alerting the public of an electrical company scam.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the police department has received calls from residents that received calls from someone saying they’re from Eversource and they took over Chicopee Electric Light and their bills are past due.

Wilk wants to remind the public that Chicopee Electric Light is the electric company in Chicopee, not Eversource, and to avoid these calls because they’re a scam.